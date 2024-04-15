Hurry! Vision IAS' Abhyaas Prelims 2024 registration closes on April 18

Vision Indian Administrative Service (IAS), an educational institute for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), opened its registration for Abhyaas Prelims 2024. Aspirants may secure their spot for this year's prelims until April 18, stated a press release received from the institution.

The Abhyaas Prelims will be held on April 21, May 12, and May 26, 2024, and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 will be applicable. General Studies (GS) Paper I will be from 9.30 to 11.30 am, and GS Paper II (CSAT) will be starting from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Spanning over 100 cities nationwide, Abhyaas Prelims offers a broad platform for candidates to test their preparation and strategy against the nation's best.

Abhyaas's proven track record speaks volumes, with 23 out of the top 50 ranked candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022, including one out of the top three, being Abhyaas participants.

Since 2019, Abhyaas has expanded its reach to over 170 cities for Prelims and 45 cities for Mains, reflecting its crucial role in democratizing access to top-tier UPSC preparation resources. Last year alone, over 29,000 students embraced Abhyaas.

Abyhaas offers benefits to aspirants, from rigorous mock tests, all-India percentile ranking, detailed insights, and engaging discussion to inclusive access to tests available in Hindi and English.