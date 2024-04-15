EdTech upGrad created 55,000 jobs in Financial Year 2024. Here's how

upGrad, an Education and Technology (EdTech) firm announced a steady growth in its annual placements and transitions, today, Monday, April 15. This upskilling EdTech firm created a record 55,000 jobs in the Financial Year (FY) 2024. This was stated in a report by IANS.

The company mentioned that these new jobs were associated with career switches and promotions in nearly 3,000 national and global companies, and the annual Cost to the Company (CTC) ranged from Rs 4.5 LPA (lakh per annum) to a max of Rs 1.80 crore.

These hirings were mainly seen from the areas of marketing, data, and tech domains, and about 50 per cent were placed in metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

It may be noted that women professionals accounted for nearly two-thirds of those choosing to upskill for stronger career growth or re-enter the workforce through ‘returnship’ programmes.

Interestingly, upGrad’s free courses on GenAI, Data, AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning), and technology, witnessed over 1.4 lakh enrollments.

Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director (MD) of upGrad gave an insight into how first-timers experience "weeks of extensive training/learning".

He said, "We’ve built a robust and integrated learning suite with courses, boot camps, and certifications that are reverse-engineered to drive career outcomes for our learners. Freshers, first-time job seekers, mid-career and senior professionals undergo weeks of extensive training/learning to acquire hands-on skills for real-time benefits on jobs."

Further, he added about playing a role in different geographical locations. “Through our in-house capabilities, years of tech investments, robust university roster, and strategic business mergers, we have developed a master pedagogy that is now scalable and ready to be replicated across new geographies."

In FY24, upGrad’s Enterprise arm also upskilled and trained nearly 6,00,000 corporate professionals.

The portfolio served over 1,000 mid and large-sized clients in a year including Fortune 500 companies, further consolidating its position as India’s largest integrated learning and skilling major, the company said.