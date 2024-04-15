Dwarka, Delhi: Six buses catch fire in private school

Six school buses and two rooms were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, April 14, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident, stated a report by IANS.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze in school buses at RD Rajpal Public School near the police station in Sector 9, Dwarka was received at 2.53 pm.

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused by 4:35 p.m," he said, adding that the fire engulfed six CNG school buses and two rooms on the ground floor.

“No casualty was reported and the cooling operation is underway," Garg said.

According to officials, the flames, which spread to four more busses and two room in the ground floor, was extinguished at 4.35 pm, as stated in a report by PTI.

"Our cooling operation is still going on and the matter was informed to the police to know cause of the fire," the official said.