Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd Jayanthi celebrated at UoH

Rich tributes were paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 133rd Birth Anniversary at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor; Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar; P Thukaram, Controller of Examinations i/C, faculty members, officers, staff and students paid homage to the Father of the Indian Constitution at the administration building.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH called upon all to take a pledge to live up to Dr Ambedkar's vision and values.

A great social reformer, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891 at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. He dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the deprived sections of society.

As the Chairman and Member of the Constitution-drafting committee, Dr Ambedkar provided Constitutional guarantees and protections for a wide range of civil liberties for individual citizens. This included the right to freedom of religion, abolition of untouchability and outlawing all forms of discrimination. He also served as the Law and Justice Minister. He served as the minister from August 15, 1947 – October 6, 1951.

The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was posthumously conferred on Dr Ambedkar. His thoughts and writings continue to influence young students, and everyone else, of India.