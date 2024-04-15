BITS Pilani inaugurates futuristic HSS Media Lab. Check it out...

Today, Monday, April 15, BITS Pilani, Goa, announced the inauguration of its innovative HSS Media Lab on their Goa campus, led by the Humanities and Social Sciences Department. This was stated in a press release received from the institution.

The lab, located at CC 122/1&2, was unveiled by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of BITS Pilani, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, and the Director of Goa Campus, Prof Suman Kundu. The HSS Media Lab, conceptualised and crafted as a futuristic hub for creative exploration, is equipped with advanced audio, video, and animation resources.

About Media Lab:

The Media Lab boasts a dedicated shoot floor, control room, and soundproof vocal booth with dual-layered insulation. The shoot floor serves multiple purposes, transforming it into a lecture room, screening room, podcast studio, and more.

The lab was designed by Dimensions Acoustics (DA), Kochi. Dineesh S, the proprietor of DA, and Jithu George, Sound Engineer and Academic Head, Audio Engineering, Music Technology, Muzik Lounge School of Audio Technology, Chennai, were instrumental in constructing the lab.

The primary function of the HSS Media Lab is to elevate the quality of education through the production of high-quality audio and video content for various courses offered by the institute. This facility will cater to approximately 250 students per semester, facilitating projects in Short Film Production, Cinematic Art, Literature and Cinema Comparison, Ecocriticism, and Cultural Studies

Moreover, the Media Lab will serve as a vital archive, preserving audio-visual materials generated by students and faculty over the years.