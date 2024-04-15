Alexa, play some music, say kids. More so on weekends. Here's how we know

From listening to Indian folktales to playing animal sounds, Indian households with young kids who use Alexa at home are two times more engaged than other users.

Parents of young kids take Alexa's help in managing their day-to-day parenting tasks and keeping their kids engaged by asking Alexa for rhymes, stories, games, General Knowledge (GK)-related questions, and more.

Remember how Alexa’s ability to produce animal sounds through the Wild Planet skill recently helped save a 13-year-old girl and her 15-month-old niece from a monkey attack in Basti, Uttar Pradesh? By asking “Alexa, kutte ki awaz nikalo” (Meaning: "Alexa, bark like a dog"), the girl was able to scare away the monkeys.

“Parents often tell us how Alexa has become a companion in their parenting journeys. The option to access several useful kid-friendly experiences with simple voice commands makes Alexa a great addition for a family with young kids,” says Dilip RS, Director and Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India.

Furthermore, weekends are family time with Alexa — last year, there was a 15% increase in requests to Alexa over the weekends in requests for music with many of them being for kids’ music.

The top five most popular songs kids requested Alexa to play are Baby Shark, Lakdi Ki Kathi, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, Wheels on the Bus, and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Dilip RS, Director and Country Manager for Alexa, further added how Alexa will help parents in their day-to-day tasks. He said, “While it is a great learning and entertainment tool for kids, Alexa can help parents manage their day-to-day tasks better.

Whether it is controlling smart home appliances with voice while juggling numerous tasks or asking for a bedtime story as part of their child’s daily routine, Alexa’s right there to help them.”