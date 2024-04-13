Topping the TOEFL: Tips to ace the English Proficiency test

Taking the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL)? Being aware of these key tips, prescribed by experts, before the exam would help students maximise their TOEFL performance:

Understand the format: Familiarise yourself thoroughly with the TOEFL iBT test format. Know the types of questions and tasks in each section (Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing).

Practice time management: Time management is crucial. Practice completing sections within the allotted time during your preparation to avoid rushing through questions on test day.

Enhance your English skills: Regularly read, write, listen and speak in English. Engage with diverse materials like books, newspapers, podcasts, and movies to improve your language proficiency.

Use official preparation materials: Utilise official TOEFL iBT preparation resources for the most accurate practice experience. These materials are specifically designed to mirror the actual test.

Take practice tests: Complete full-length practice tests to build stamina and get accustomed to the test's length and difficulty. This also helps in identifying areas that need more focus.

Focus on areas of improvement: Identify your weak points and allocate extra time to improve these areas. Whether it's vocabulary, grammar, or specific question types, targeted practice can lead to significant improvements.

Learn test-taking strategies: Develop strategies for different question types, like skimming passages for the main idea or taking concise notes during the Listening section.

Stay calm and confident: On the day of the test, stay calm and confident. Anxiety can impact performance, so practice relaxation techniques if needed.

Follow instructions carefully: Pay close attention to instructions for each section and question. Misunderstanding directions can lead to avoidable errors.

Review your answers: If time permits, review your answers, especially in the Reading and Listening sections. Make sure you have answered every question.