Topping the TOEFL: Tips to ace the English Proficiency test

Scores of this English language test are used to apply for admissions, visas, scholarships, and immigration to countries like the USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, Singapore, and more
TOEFL iBT test is more convenient and beneficial for students

Taking the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL)? Being aware of these key tips, prescribed by experts, before the exam would help students maximise their TOEFL performance:

Understand the format: Familiarise yourself thoroughly with the TOEFL iBT test format. Know the types of questions and tasks in each section (Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing).

Practice time management: Time management is crucial. Practice completing sections within the allotted time during your preparation to avoid rushing through questions on test day.

Enhance your English skills: Regularly read, write, listen and speak in English. Engage with diverse materials like books, newspapers, podcasts, and movies to improve your language proficiency.

Use official preparation materials: Utilise official TOEFL iBT preparation resources for the most accurate practice experience. These materials are specifically designed to mirror the actual test.

Take practice tests: Complete full-length practice tests to build stamina and get accustomed to the test's length and difficulty. This also helps in identifying areas that need more focus.

Focus on areas of improvement: Identify your weak points and allocate extra time to improve these areas. Whether it's vocabulary, grammar, or specific question types, targeted practice can lead to significant improvements.

Learn test-taking strategies: Develop strategies for different question types, like skimming passages for the main idea or taking concise notes during the Listening section.

Stay calm and confident: On the day of the test, stay calm and confident. Anxiety can impact performance, so practice relaxation techniques if needed.

Follow instructions carefully: Pay close attention to instructions for each section and question. Misunderstanding directions can lead to avoidable errors.

Review your answers: If time permits, review your answers, especially in the Reading and Listening sections. Make sure you have answered every question.

