Teacher associations of West Bengal raise concerns over functioning of HEIs

The teachers’ associations in West Bengal have collectively raised concerns regarding the operations of state-run higher-educational institutions. Their apprehension extends to the roles of both the state government and the governor in addressing these issues, according to a report by PTI.

Speaking about this, general secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) Partha Pratim Roy today, April 13, said, “The 12 associations objected to the ‘advisory’ sent by the higher education department to keep the department in the loop about every single policy meeting as well as the ‘unilateral’ report card sought by the governor.”

The teacher bodies said, “For the restoration of academic sanity and democratic environment within campuses against the powers that are trying their best to destroy the same, we will take protest initiatives on April 19 in all colleges and universities of West Bengal.”

The state government in an advisory earlier this month had made it mandatory for state-aided, state-run universities to inform the higher education department about any meeting of EC, Senate, Syndicate or Court, all high-level decision-making autonomous bodies of the institutes concerned.

The issue of having permanent VCs in 31 state universities is currently pending before the Supreme Court which had asked the governor, state and the University Grants Commission to form their search committees and submit the lists to it.

A higher education official said the concern about the advisory by teacher bodies is unfounded as the government only wanted to be apprised about some of the meetings of the EC, and Court and likewise without influencing their decision and autonomy.

This aligned with the act passed by the assembly which is awaiting the nod of the chancellor.

“This is for better coordination. And while the college and university teachers are appointed by the government, their salary given by the state, all their academic and professional works are monitored by the concerned institute which enjoys all autonomy in academic and administrative fronts,” the official added.

Roy said the modalities of protest will be decided soon. “We have noticed with grave concern that the higher education department of our state is trying to confiscate whatever little autonomy of higher educational institutes is left at the moment, via advisory, dated April 1, 2024,” the associations said about the role of state government.

Apart from JUTA, other teacher associations include Calcutta University Teachers' Association (CUTA), West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA), Rabindra Bharati Teachers' Association (RBUTA), Baroda University Teachers Association (BUTA), Vidyasagar University Teachers'Association (VUTA), KUTC, WBSUTA (West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association), Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology Teachers Association (MAKAUTTA), Teachers of Presidency University and Diamond Harbour Women's University.