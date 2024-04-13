Indian missions in US intensify student outreach amid surge in student deaths

In the wake of an alarming increase in deaths of Indian students in the United States (US), Indian missions in the country have intensified their student outreach efforts. Recent incidents of Indian student deaths in the US have raised concerns, according to a report by PTI.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the issue, stating, “There have been some unfortunate incidents resulting in the death of Indian students in the US. These cases are under investigation. The embassy and consulates have extended all possible assistance. Such cases have been appropriately taken up with the US authorities to seek justice,” he said at his weekly media briefing.

Further, speaking about the student outreach programme, Jaiswal said, “We have also stepped up our student outreach efforts to provide guidance and to reassure them of the support of the embassy and consulates at all times.”

This week, a 25-year-old Indian student, missing since last month, was found dead in the US city of Cleveland. Additionally, Jaiswal noted that close to 10 Indian students have died in the US since January.

Addressing concerns, Jaiswal mentioned instances of suicide and mental illness-related issues. “That is why we aim to comfort the students,” he explained in a PTI report.

Recent deaths of Indian students in the US

· In April, an Indian student in Ohio, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, died and police were investigating the case.

· In March, the Consulate posted on Twitter about the death of Abhijeeth Paruchuru, a 20-year-old Indian student in Boston. Paruchuru’s parents, based in Connecticut, had been in direct touch with detectives and initial investigations into his death had ruled out foul play.

· In February, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

· Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

· On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT (Information Technology) executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington.

· A 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia in January.