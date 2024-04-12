TN: School students release 5,000 balloons to promote voter awareness

As elections are right around the corner, 5,000 school students released as many as 5,000 helium balloons at Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. This activity was done to promote voter awareness and emphasise 100 per cent voter registration, stated a report by ANI.

The event witnessed the participation of Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchirappalli District Collector, who took a pledge with the children.

In the video, thousands of students can be seen holding balloons of saffron, white, green, and blue colour and releasing the balloons in the air. "Sweep vote 100 per cent" was written on the balloons. The students wore saffron, white, green, and blue-coloured clothes.

Two days ago, Pradeep Kumar appealed to the voters to make sure that the Tiruchirapalli district achieved 100 per cent voting in this election and highlighted a few of the efforts made by the authorities. This was to ensure maximum voter turnout.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be voting in a single phase on April 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. In 2019, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats.

On April 7, school students in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, engaged in creating sand art and paintings as per the initiative of the Election Commission to raise awareness ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and aimed to inspire voters' participation.