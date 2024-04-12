Low-lying tropical islands are at higher risk of heatwaves: Study

Researchers at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), China, have inferred from their research that several countries contribute significantly to the global population and people living in low-lying tropical islands, such as those in the Caribbean, Pacific, and Southeast Asia, are "far more likely" to be harmed by Concurrent Heatwave and Extreme Sea Level (CHWESL) events. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The reason behind being affected by CHWESL is because of lower incomes and lack of adaptation strategies of the residents from these developing regions, the authors said in their study published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment. About 40 per cent (three billion) of the global population is estimated to be living in these regions. These regions are "hotspots" for CHWESL events, the authors from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, China, said.

Hot and humid conditions in the tropics could be associated with the increased occurrences of such Concurrent Heatwave and Extreme Sea Level, or a CHWESL event, as these regions are also found to be at a higher risk of such events, researchers stated.

Such events could be made up to five times likelier by 2049, if carbon emissions globally continued at the current rate, they said.

At coastal locations globally, heatwaves accompanied by an extreme sea level rise in the short term have significantly increased between 1998 and 2017, with the tropics seeing a "pronounced increase", according to new research.

The university findings also show that close to 40 per cent of the coastal areas around the world have experienced more CHEWSL events in the recent 20 years, with each of these events lasting for an average of more than 3.5 days.

Furthermore, the authors also found that in case current trends in carbon emissions continue unabated, such CHWESL events could become up to five times more likely between 2025 and 2049.

Over the same time, coastal areas around the globe could see about 38 days each year during which CHWESL conditions would prevail — an increase of 31 days compared to the historical period of 1989-2013, informed the authors.