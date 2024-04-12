Kerala education minister files complaint over "propaganda" campaign using "fake" textbook

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday, Apil 11, filed a complaint with the state police chief against a social media account on the X platform with the name of 'Mr Sinha'. This was made known by a post on X by the minister on Thursday, April 11, stated a report by IANS.

Sivankutty expressed anger as it shows a Kerala school text book which, according to the person’s (Mr Sinha) post, is meant to cause huge resentment in the society. This post by @MrSinha_, who goes by the name Mr Sinha (Modi's family), was made on April 6. It allegedly shows pictures from a Kerala textbook.

Sivankutty took to his X platform and wrote, “This book is not published by the Kerala Govt’s Education Dept. Merely another endeavor to incite animosity towards the state. Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie & unity among Keralites. No room for hatred - precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here,”.

Sivankutty in his complaint has asked the police to ensure that steps are taken to see the post is deleted and appropriate action is taken against the creator of it. "A complaint has been filed with the Kerala Director General of Police regarding the dissemination of false propaganda aimed at the Kerala Government, by the individual identified on X as ‘Mr. Sinha’. The complaint urges legal intervention against the perpetrator," stated the minister's post.