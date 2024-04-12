Haryana begins crackdown on unfit school buses after tragic accident

A special drive was initiated today, Friday, April 12, by Haryana authorities for a rigorous crackdown on unfit school buses following a tragic accident in the Mahendragarh district that claimed the lives of six children and left 20 injured. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has issued stringent directives to civil and police administrations to ensure the fitness of all school buses within the next 10 days. A committee has been established to investigate the incident's causes.

Chief Secretary Prasad chaired an emergency meeting, attended by officials from various departments and law enforcement agencies, to reinforce safety measures in schools.

Additional Chief Secretary of School Education, G Anupama, informed that the Mahendragarh district municipal commissioner has taken control of the school involved in the accident.

Prasad emphasised the importance of promptly replacing unfit buses and employing trained drivers to ensure safe transportation for school children. He warned of strict action against non-compliant schools and reiterated the collective responsibility of public servants to ensure the highest safety standards for students.

The meeting, conducted via video conference and convened to reinforce safety measures in schools, saw participation from divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, a range of additional Director General of Police (DGPs), commissioners of police, and district Superintendents of Police (SPs), an official statement said.

"I will personally monitor the situation closely and review it after 10 days. We demand perceptible improvement, and we will not settle for anything less," said Prasad.

Three individuals, including the school principal and the bus driver, who was allegedly driving under the influence, have been arrested by the police. A committee, led by Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta, has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The committee comprises officials from various relevant departments and is tasked with submitting its findings promptly for further action.

The accident occurred near Unhani village in Kanina, Mahendragarh, involving a bus from GL Public School carrying around 40 students. The driver's medical examination confirmed alcohol consumption, and the bus lacked the necessary documents, including a fitness certificate.