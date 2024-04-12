Bengal teacher recruitment scams: ED attaches assets worth Rs 365 crore as part of probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), today, Friday, April 12, said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 365 crore till now as part of its two separate money laundering investigations. These investigations are linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers for government schools in West Bengal, stated a report by PTI

The federal agency mentioned that it has issued the latest order under the anti-money laundering law to attach over Rs 230 crore of a former adviser of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). This was followed by an alleged middleman in connection with the assistant teachers recruitment 'scam' in the state.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach land parcels and a flat held under the name of former adviser Santi Prasad Sinha and Prasanna Kumar Roy, the "main middleman". These two persons are allegedly involved in money collection and details from the candidates.

These assets are under the name of a few companies and LLPs (limited liability partnerships) controlled by the two, it said in a statement.

The two were arrested by the ED in this case (assistant teachers recruitment) and they are currently under judicial custody.

The ED is also probing another such case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in West Bengal. Here, it has similarly attached properties worth Rs 135 crore till date.

So far, the total attachment and seizure in the two teacher recruitment "scams" in West Bengal stands at Rs 365.60 crore, the agency said.

In the instant case, the attached land parcels in the name of Prasanna Kumar Roy include about 96 Cottah in Patharghata, 117 Cottah in Sultanpur, 282 Cottah in Maheshtala and 136 Cottah in New Town.

The attached properties held in the name of Santi Prasad Sinha include a "benami" flat in Bengal Ambuja Housing, Purba Jadavpur, Kolkata. These two land parcels in Kapashati (North 24 Parganas district), informed the agency.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the CBI that was filed to probe the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers in Class IX to XII by offering jobs to un-deserving, non-listed and low-ranked candidates. Thereby, depriving the deserving and genuine candidates.

According to the CBI complaint, the appointments said these recruitments were made without maintaining fairness, in a criminal conspiracy by various persons and by flouting the relevant rules.

The ED said the CBI chargesheets filed in the case show that a total of 2,081 (1,135 for Classes IX-X and 946 for Classes XI-XII) candidates were appointed or recommended illegally for the post of assistant teachers by the officials of WBSSC in criminal conspiracy with others.