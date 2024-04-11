Solve for Tomorrow Edition 3 is on; this time, with tracks for School, Youth

Samsung, one of India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced the third edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Solve for Tomorrow, in collaboration with the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and the United Nations in India, stated a press release from Samsung.

With Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung aims to usher in a culture of innovative thinking and problem-solving amongst the country’s youth.

The CSR programme recognises the power of innovative solutions and their ability to transform lives, make a strong social impact, and strengthen Samsung’s vision of #TogetherforTomorrow #EnablingPeople.

This year, the Solve for Tomorrow programme introduces two distinct tracks — School Track and Youth Track, each dedicated to championing a specific theme and targeted towards different age groups. Both the tracks will run simultaneously, ensuring equal opportunity and a level playing field for all students.

The School Track, is tailored for students aged 14-17, focusing on the theme “community and inclusion”. The track underscores the importance of uplifting underprivileged groups, improving accessibility to health and social inclusion for all through social innovations.

The Youth Track, on the other hand, targets individuals aged 18-22, with a focus on the theme “environment and sustainability”. The track seeks innovative ideas for reducing carbon footprint, protecting the environment and promoting sustainability.

To apply, check out: www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

Last date to apply is May 31, 5.00 pm.