SC to hear plea challenging Lyngdoh panel report on students' union polls on July 23

The Supreme Court (SC) will be hearing a plea on July 23 challenging a recommendation by the Lyngdoh Committee, stated a report by PTI. This recommendation of the committee specifies that a candidate cannot contest more than once for the post of an office bearer of a students' union.

"Counsel for the respondent(s) seeks and is granted four weeks' time to file the counter affidavit if so required. Post the matter on July 23," said the bench in its April 10 order.

The plea came up for hearing yesterday, April 10, before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan.

What is the Lyngdoh Committee?

Following an order of the apex court, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development constituted a committee under JM Lyngdoh, a former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), to make recommendations on issues related to student bodies and student union elections conducted in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions across India.

The committee submitted its report on May 26, 2006.

The panel's recommendations were accepted by the top court, which on September 22, 2006, directed that the recommendations be implemented by all colleges and universities for student union elections to be held thereafter.

The line of recommendation states, "The candidate shall have one opportunity to contest for the post of office bearer, and two opportunities to contest for the post of an executive member."