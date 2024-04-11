Over 700 Tripura teachers move SC against termination orders

Approximately 700 teachers from Tripura have moved Supreme Court (SC) challenging termination orders issued by the state in the years 2017 and 2020, as per a report by ANI.

The petition stated that in 2014, a division bench of the High Court of Tripura had declared a certain Employment Policy, 2003 issued by the state government "bad in law" and set aside the appointment of more than 10,000 teachers allegedly made thereunder, pursuant to which the petitioners were also terminated.

The teachers have challenged the applicability of the said policy to the services thereof and urged, that they were recruited in strict adherence to the recruitment rules for the time being in force, therefore, falling out of the realm of the 2014 high court judgment.

The petitioners mentioned that they were not given any notice of the proceedings before the high court and the said judgement had been delivered behind their backs.

They further went on to say in their petition that a massive scam is being perpetrated by the Tripura government. The petition was drawn by advocates Amrit Lal Saha, TK Nayak and Aaditya Mishra.

The plea claimed that the employment and salary codes of all such terminated teachers have still been kept active. Hence, the monthly remuneration of such teachers is being debited to the state exchequer and misappropriated by certain corrupt officials/bureaucrats.

Furthermore, the Principal Accountant General (Additional), Tripura is investigating the alleged fraud, said the petitioners. Following this, they also highlighted the dilapidated condition of the school education system in the state, wherein, the brunt of the acute shortage of teachers is being borne by innocent students.