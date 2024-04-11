NCPCR seeks uniformity in syllabus for all schools under RTE Act

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked all principal secretaries and secretaries of school education across India to ensure uniformity in the syllabus, textbooks, and evaluation methods. This will be applicable across all schools falling under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, as stated in a report by PTI.

The letter from the apex child rights body highlighted the importance of adhering to Section 29 of the RTE Act, 2009, which specifically outlines the curriculum and evaluation procedures for elementary education.

The letter, dated April 9, mentioned detailed recommendations and emphasised the need for strict enforcement of curriculum guidelines laid down by academic authorities. This was particularly done by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at the central level and respective State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at the state level.

This directive looks forward to ensuring uniformity in syllabus, textbooks, and evaluation methods across all schools. It includes Central schools and institutions affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), falling under the act.

Additionally, the NCPCR expressed concern over reports of certain schools prescribing textbooks published by private entities, a practice deemed inconsistent with children's entitlement to quality education under the RTE Act.

Breaching of the Act's Section 29 (1), which designates academic authorities for curriculum specification, has prompted this urgent call for action.

Furthermore, NCPCR urges state education authorities to issue clear directives to all schools under their jurisdiction, emphasising the use of NCERT/SCERT-approved textbooks and materials.

The NCPCR has set a 30-day deadline for schools to demonstrate compliance with these recommendations.