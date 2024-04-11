Mahendragarh, Haryana bus accident: PM Modi mourns death of children

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Haryana's Mahendragarh school bus accident, today, Thursday, April 11. The accident claimed the lives of five children.

Also, Union Minister Amit Shah prayed for the "speedy recovery of the injured", stated a report by ANI.

The PM took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post, "The bus accident in Mahendragarh, Haryana is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their children in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured children. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims and their families."

In connection with the same incident, earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences. "The accident of a school bus in Mahendragarh, Haryana is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased children. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. The local administration is providing help to the injured children. I wish them a speedy recovery," read Amit Shah's post on platform X.

More on the incident

Moreover, the officials informed that five students were killed and 15 others were injured after a private school bus they were travelling in overturned in Kanina town of Haryana's Mahendragarh district, today, April 11.

District Collector Monika Gupta mentioned that the government is providing them with the best possible treatment and that they are out of danger.

She said, "It has come to notice that this was a private school that was being run even on a holiday and action will be taken. Six casualties have been reported."

She further said, "Treatment of the injured children is going on. Now there is no danger to anyone's life...The government is providing them with the best possible treatment."

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was driving the bus under the influence of alcohol, informed the police.

"Upon receiving the information of the incident, we reached the spot. The driver is suspected to be intoxicated. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Mahendragarh Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Bhan said."Upon receiving the information of the incident, we reached the spot. The driver is suspected to be intoxicated. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Mahendragarh Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Bhan said.



One of the students who was injured in the accident said that the bus was overspeeding and collided with a canal, leading to the accident.



"The driver was drunk, and the bus was overspeeding. As soon as the driver tried to take a turn, the bus collided with a canal and overturned. There were 50 students on the bus," the student informed to police.



More details are awaited.