Loss of lives in school bus accident in Haryana heart-rending: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu today, Thursday, April 11, said the news of the death of school children in a bus accident in Mahendragarh district, based in Haryana, was heart-rending.

Further, she also prayed for strength for the bereaved families to bear "this cruel blow", stated a report by PTI.

Six children were killed and around 20 injured after their school bus overturned in Mahendragarh today, Thursday, April 10, police said.

President Murmu took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post, "The news of the death of innocent children in a school bus accident in Mahendragarh district of Haryana is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children."

The bus belonged to a private school and was being driven rashly at a high speed, due to which, the driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into a tree, causing it to overturn, police said, citing reports.

More details

Class IV to X students were from GL Public School in Kanina. The students were on the way to the school when the bus overturned while overtaking another vehicle, police said.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Five children died on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

"Twenty children were brought here, out of which four were brought dead," Ravi Kaushik of Nihal hospital, Mahendragarh, told the media.