CUET UG 2024: Registered candidates can check exam city from April 30

Registered students for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) can check the city of their examination starting from April 30, 2024. Following this, the admit card will be released in the second week of May, as per a report from NDTV.

CUET UG exam is set to be conducted from May 15 to 31 in hybrid mode, with two to three shifts in a single day. The results are set to be announced on June 30. CUET UG will be conducted in 13 different different languages across 380 cities. These will also include 26 cities from outside of India.

The examination provides an equal opportunity for students who aspire to secure admission to any central university or other participating institutions. These institutions include state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.

Exam pattern for CUET UG

1. Registered candidates must attempt 40 questions out of 50 in each language

2. Candidates have a choice to select subject/language as per the application of university or organisation

3. In total, there are 33 languages and 27 subjects

4. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu — in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India

5. From the above subjects/languages, the candidate can choose a maximum of six subjects from all three sections

6. Aspirants need to answer 40 out of 50 questions for all test papers

7. Aspirants need to answer 50 out of 60 for the General Test (an overall choice of 10 questions will be provided for all 61 subjects).

Candidates will be required to choose at least one language and a General Test. The time for all test papers will be 45 minutes.

A few exceptions such as Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, Accountancy, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, and General Tests, which would be 60 minutes, will be made.