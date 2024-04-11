AP: 13 children electrocuted, injured during Ugadi Utsavam

Thirteen children sustained injuries after being electrocuted during Ugadi Utsavam celebrations in Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the police officials said, according to a report by ANI.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 10, as the Prabha Chariot procession was underway from the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Chinna Tekur village of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the reports, the chariot came into contact with electric wires, causing injuries to those who were standing close by to the chariot.

Prompt action was taken to transport the injured children to Kurnool Hospital for medical attention, the police officials informed.

Providing details, Circle Inspector Kirankumar Reddy from Kurnool Rural Police Station confirmed that 13 children suffered injuries from electrocution after the culmination of the Ugadi Utsav celebrations on the morning of April 10. All injuries were reported to be below ten per cent severity, with no fatalities recorded, he also added.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Nandyala Telugu Desam Party candidate Byreddy Shabari visited the hospital to meet with the injured children and ensure that they received proper medical care. Doctors have confirmed that there is no immediate threat to the children's lives, stated the report by ANI.