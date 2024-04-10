Dance, music therapy can slow Parkinson’s disease: Research

Dance and music therapy combined with meditation can help slow down the progression of Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder, according to a new research by the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai released today, Wednesday, April 10, stated a report by IANS.

Parkinson’s is typically characterised by progressive impairment of motor functions and includes tremors, painful muscle contractions, and difficulty speaking.

The condition, which worsens over time, can also cause problems with movement, mental health, sleep, and pain. While the condition worsens over time and there is no cure for it, there are therapies that majorly manage the symptoms.

The study engaged 28 individuals diagnosed with mild to moderate Parkinson's over six months who were randomly assigned by a computer-generated algorithm either to a therapy or a control group.

“Dance and music therapy combined with meditation not only improved the quality of life of the patients, but also improved the motor disability of the condition,” Principal Investigator Paresh Doshi told IANS.

The therapy combination “also improved the mood behaviour, anxiety, depression, and memory functions of the patients, which would translate into a greatly enhanced quality of life,” he said, adding, “As a regular treatment, we may be able to slow the progress of this disease."

The research noted that the therapy also ensures better well-being and improved quality of life for the caretakers. The results also underscore the importance of exploring alternative therapies in managing Parkinson’s comprehensively.