UP: 1 arrested for role in RO prelim exam paper leak case in Kaushambi

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested another man for his alleged role in leaking the question paper of the preliminary examination of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), police said in Kaushambi on Friday, April 5, stated a report by PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government on March 2 cancelled the exam, which was held on February 11 across the state, following reports that test papers were leaked on a massive scale.

The accused, who has been identified as Amit Singh, was arrested from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Amit Singh had contacted 40 candidates for copying and had fixed a rate of Rs 15 lakh from each of those candidate, Kaushambi Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava had informed.

An advance of Rs 2 lakh each was also taken from the candidates, he said.

Amit Singh, a Gonda district native, has been living in Lucknow for the last several years.

A case was registered against four persons, including Amit Singh, at Manjhanpur Police Station in the case of the paper leak.

There are other members of the gang have been sent to jail in the case, police said, stated the PTI report.