NCERT textbook changes: Kerala alleges attempt to erase historical facts

The Kerala government today, Saturday, April 6, criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for its recent move to drop references to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and the killing of Muslims in Gujarat riots and accused it of erasing historical facts from textbooks, stated a report by PTI.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said Kerala is firm on its position as far as the issue is concerned.

Kerala has opposed this before as well?

The Left government in Kerala had strongly opposed the NCERT's earlier decision in this regard alleging that it was part of the "saffronisation" bid by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government and brought out a supplementary textbook containing the dropped portions.

In a statement, Sivankutty said the NCERT had made similar attempts before as well and dropped certain portions from its History, Social Science and Politics textbooks.

Kerala reacted against it by publishing additional textbooks containing the dropped portions, the minister said.

Children should understand the reality through studies and that's Kerala's stand, he said, adding that the state has already made it clear that it won't accept distorted history or scientific portions in the textbooks.

The minister accused the NCERT of erasing historical facts from textbooks and said the state would continue its proclaimed stand in the matter.

Latest revisions

Dropping references to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and the killing of Muslims in Gujarat riots and tweaking the reference to Manipur's merger with India are among the latest set of revisions made public by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in its textbooks.

While NCERT did not comment on the topics being dropped, officials said the tweaks are part of the routine updating and are not linked to the development of new books as per the New Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The changes have been made in Political Science textbooks of Classes XI and XII, besides others.

The NCERT's rationale behind the change is that in any riots people across communities suffer. It cannot be just one community.