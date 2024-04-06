ICAI CA exams: To study or expect postponement? Senior CAs share tips for aspirants on X

While the matter regarding the postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) Chartered Accountant (CA) exams is to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, April 8, apprehension among students about the future of the exams is running high.

CA aspirants have made several efforts in the last two weeks to push for the postponement of the May session of CA exams, which are scheduled to take place from May 2 to 17, alongside the 18th Lok Sabha General Elections 2024. After a number of representations were sent to the ICAI, Election Commission of India and even the Prime Minister, the students have finally taken the legal route.

Now, the Delhi High Court will be hearing a petition filed by the CA aspirants on Monday, April 8. So, what can CA aspirants do now?

Most practising Chartered Accountants have taken to social media platforms to share one single piece of advice — continue preparing for the exam.

CA Dhiraj Khandelwal, a Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI and Chairman, Committee on MSME & Start-up, ICAI, posted on his X handle (@kdhiraj123), "Dear CA Students, don’t pay attention to any rumours and continue your focus over studies for May Exams."

Astrologer and investment banker CA Sumit Kumar, who had secured sixth rank in CA-Finals and third rank in CA Foundation at the national level and has more than 37,000 followers on X, had a similar tip to share.

"CA Students Proposing to take up Exam on May 24. Would advice to just work hard for exams assuming no postponement. Hard work is the only key to success & myself being a CA, understand the anxieties of the students the most. Best Wishes to all Students," he posted on his X handle (@astrosumitbajaj).

Fellow Chartered Accountant and Lead Auditor CA Anupam Sharma also shared on his official X handle (@caanupam7), "The CA exam is not postponed until direction comes from the Ministry. Now I again advise you to concentrate only on studying."

In a detailed X post, Sharma added, "Only CA understands the salutation of the student whose exam is just the next day of the election... Whether exam director Sh S K Garg accepts or not, they indirectly create a situation where most of the CA student residents in place where phase 3 and 4 election voting are done do not cast their vote. And lower and middle-class students also faced travel problems because on May 5 and 11, no public transport would be available for students. But when the Ministry and Election Commission are both in the silent zone, what can we do?? So please concentrate only on your studies."

Another practising CA Samarpit Sharma (@Thisissamarpit) urged the aspiring CA students to adopt "a practical perspective" and focus on their exam preparation.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, April 3, he wrote, "I urge students to concentrate on their studies, especially during this crucial final month of preparation. If possible, students should also exercise their right to vote, although I understand the complexities involved. Despite numerous appeals, the examination committee of ICAI remains firm on conducting the exams. There might be valid concerns about students' travel during this period, but the lack of a direct overlap between the exam and election dates seems to minimize potential conflicts. It appears that the Election Commission of India (ECI) may not intervene, as the ICAI has made adjustments to the exam schedule, potentially alleviating the need for further action by the ECI."

Similarly, Chartered Accountant Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) also opined on his X handle with over 43,000 followers.

"On one side we have Delhi HC waiting to hear the Plea of #castudents for #icaiexams postponement. On the other side we have students who are preparing hard for #icaiexam leaving their jobs, work etc. Now, I think how many students will be affected due to postponement, if it happens (rare possibility)," the social media post read.