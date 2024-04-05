Mumbai school's peon arrested for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

A peon of a school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl on the premises of an educational institute in Santacruz area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, an official informed today, Friday, April 5, stated a report by PTI.

The official said the peon had been allegedly sexually assaulting the child for the past few months, but the crime came to light last week when she informed her parents about it.

Based on a complaint by the child's parents last Friday, the police registered a case against the peon for rape and sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him, the official said.

The peon was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till April 5, he added.

In New Delhi...

A court has convicted a juvenile of raping two minor girls in 2017, holding that the prosecution has duly established that the child in conflict (CCL) with the law committed rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault on both the victims. The order was passed on Tuesday, April 2.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against the juvenile accused who was charged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for raping the minor girls, aged seven and around four years.