Bengal Guv asks gov't to remove Edu Minister for violating poll code?

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday, April 4, said Education Minister Bratya Basu has "deliberately" violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a meeting with politicians at the University of Gour Banga recently, and asked the state government to remove him from the cabinet, a Raj Bhavan official said, as stated in a report by PTI.

In response, Basu termed the recommendation as "laughable" and alleged that the governor misused his constitutional post and proved his "political identity".

Bose, the chancellor of all state-run universities, also said Basu's act of holding the meeting on the institute's premises has brought "discredit to the university system".

"In light of the meeting held in Gour Banga University under the leadership and presence of Basu with other ministers, MPs, MLAs, and political leaders on March 30, the chancellor has directed the state government to take strict action against him for deliberately violating the MCC, including his removal from the cabinet," the official told PTI.

The university is located in Malda district.

Basu took to the X handle to describe Bose's recommending his removal from the cabinet as "laughable" and said that the governor "misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity".

The Education Minister said: "It was the prerogative of political parties to bring it to the notice of the poll body if he had violated the election code."

He said if he violated the poll code, it is the prerogative of a political party to bring it to the notice of the Election Commission which will take appropriate action.

"By raising such an accusation, he (governor) has misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity. Secondly, the Indian Constitution clearly states that the recommendation of appointment or removal of any minister lies with the Chief Minister. He has not only shown his true colours, he has exceeded his constitutional limit as well," he added.