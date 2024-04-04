CIE-IIIT Hyderabad, Royal Academy of Engineering launch tech start-ups cohort for UK

Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship - International Institute of Information Technology (CIE-IIIT) Hyderabad and Royal Academy of Engineering have jointly launched a tech start-up cohort for the UK. Eight start-ups have been selected in domains of sustainable development goals. The programme enables mentoring in India and meeting with prospects and investors in the UK, stated a press release from the institute.

The Royal Academy of Engineering's Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) programme focuses on nurturing bold, scalable innovations from all areas of engineering and technology that are addressing some of the world’s most complex environmental, economic, and societal challenges.

They identify and work with in-country partners to deliver the programme within their geographic location. CIE-IIIT Hyderabad is the Royal Academy of Engineering’s partner for India.

The standout Indian start-ups selected for this programme are:

- Nariksha Pads

- Pola

- Quavilon

- ASHA+

- Hydroverse

- SmartKosh

- Revalu

- Precue

Through the LIF programmes, these start-ups will receive comprehensive support, including training, mentoring, and access to an international network. The aim is to equip them with the tools to commercialise their technologies and thrive in the competitive UK market.

Funded by the UK Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology’s International Science Partnership Fund, and facilitated by the Royal Academy of Engineering, these programmes are pivotal in fostering global innovation with a local impact.