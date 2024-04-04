Bengal Education Minister trying to tarnish my relationship with CM: Governor Bose

Days after Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu labelled him as 'insane' amid discussions on the operational confusion in state-run universities, Governor CV Ananda Bose today, Thursday, April 4, said such remarks came after he had already endorsed names for interim vice-chancellors, as proposed by the minister, stated a report by PTI.

The governor said that Basu's allegations were an attempt to tarnish his relationship with his constitutional colleague, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Minister Shri Bratya Basu has called Governor 'insane' and suffering from Alzheimer. This is at a time when as desired by the HCM, HG has accepted all the 4 names suggested by the Minister for appointment as interim VCs of the vacant universities," the Raj Bhavan posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), at 12.18 pm today, April 4.

"HG feels that the Minister is spoiling the relation between the HG and HCM HG holds HCM in very high regards," the post added.

Basu had also accused the governor of taking "illogical and inconsistent steps" with regard to the functioning of state universities.

Responding to it, the governor issued a statement on Wednesday night, April 3, affirming his commitment to safeguarding the autonomy of these institutions against government interference, stated the PTI report.