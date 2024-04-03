Police encounter at Government Medical College, Kathua: Gangster killed, PSI succumbs to injuries

A gangster was killed during the exchange of fire with police at Government Medical College (GMC) premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, as per a report by ANI.

According to Kathua police, one police personnel named Deepak Sharma got injured during the firing.

The injured Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) was admitted to the hospital and the police team is present at the incident spot, police added. Police Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital in Kathua, reported ANI.

The incident took place as a police team from Ramgarh police station was chasing the gangsters to arrest them, who were travelling in a car.

The gangsters turned their vehicle to GMC Kathua and fired at the police, informed the police.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search is on for accomplices of the dead gangster.

Further details into the matter awaited.

Weather update regarding Jammu and Kashmir

Light to moderate rain is expected over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours stated Meteorological Centre Srinagar today, Wednesday, April 3, as reported by The Earth News. While tomorrow, that is Thursday, April 4, the weather will remain dry in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it was reported.