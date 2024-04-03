NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024: Students work on real-world cybersecurity challenges

The grand finale of the 48-hour-long Pentathon 2024, an initiative of the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) in partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) at Amity University, Noida, was inaugurated today, Wednesday, April 3, an official release said, as stated in a report by ANI.

Navin Kumar Singh, Indian Police Service (IPS), Director General-NCIIPC, while delivering the inaugural address, laid out the objective of realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat of the Prime Minister, wherein, our Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) should be protected by our own young talent.

Expressing commitment to long-term skilling in cyber security and indigenising the Indian cybersecurity landscape, Singh expressed that the long-term vision is to build start-ups and Indian companies that can export cybersecurity services to the world.

Throughout this 48-hour period, shortlisted participants from various technical colleges and universities across India will engage in real-world cybersecurity challenges, simulating the complexities of protecting critical information infrastructure (CII) entities. Leveraging their technical acumen and ethical hacking skills, participants will strive to identify vulnerabilities and propose effective mitigation strategies.

Among the 8,000 students who participated in the first round, only the top teams and individuals have been shortlisted.

The winners and other talented participants will not only be rewarded through prizes but also recognised for real-world Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), subject to them meeting the standards and after due vetting.

Abhay Jere, Vice-Chairman of AICTE, thanked NCIIPC for conceptualising and driving the idea, Amrita University as a challenge platform provider and Amity as hosts for collaborating with AICTE.

Expressing pleasure in hosting the pentathon, Balvinder Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, said, "The Grand Finale will culminate with a final valedictory ceremony on April 4 where outstanding performers will be felicitated, acknowledging their exceptional contributions towards enhancing India's cybersecurity resilience."