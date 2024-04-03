Critical insights into lumpy skin cattle disease outbreak revealed by IISc, other institutions

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has said that a multi-institutional team has provided critical insights into the evolution and origins of the virus strains fueling lumpy skin cattle disease outbreak, stated a PTI report.

It may be noted that in May 2022, cattle across India began dying of a mysterious illness. Since then, an estimated 1,00,000 cows have lost their lives to a devastating outbreak of what scientists have identified as lumpy skin disease. This was mentioned in a press release by the IISc, based in Bengaluru

One of the professors, Utpal Tatu, from the Biochemistry Department mentioned how this is a national calamity. He said, "It was a calamity in some ways, a national emergency."

Tatu is also a part of a multi-institutional team that decided to probe the cause of the outbreak.

About Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV)

It is transmitted by insects such as flies and mosquitoes and it also causes fever and skin nodules and can be fatal for cattle.

According to the release, there have been two huge outbreaks of this disease in India. The first was in 2019 and another severe outbreak was in 2022, which infected more than two million cows.

In order to investigate the current outbreak, and collected several samples from several states. The team collected skin nodules, blood and nasal swabs from infected cattle in various states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka, in collaboration with veterinary institutes.

Ankeet Kumar, a PhD student at IISc and co-lead author, shared with PTI the biggest challenges they faced. He said, "The biggest challenge was the lack of an established LSDV genome sequencing and analysis pipeline. We had to adapt techniques from COVID-19 research."

Furthermore, he also added, "Data was also limited, so we compiled all available global LSDV genome sequences to make our analysis robust."

Their genomic analysis revealed two distinct LSDV variants circulating in India — one with a low number of genetic variations and another with a high number of genetic variations.

The sequence with fewer variations was genetically similar to the 2019 Ranchi and 2020 Hyderabad strains that were sequenced previously. On the other hand, the sample with high variations turned out to be similar to LSDV strains from an outbreak in Russia in 2015.

Kumar said that there are no previous reports of such highly varied LSDV strains in India.

Viruses that have DNA as the genetic material — like LSDV — are generally more stable than RNA viruses.

As a result, finding so many genetic variations was quite surprising, and could explain the severity of the disease, he added.

The team found a large number of genetic variations — over 1,800.

The press release mentions about the single-letter changes in DNA. These include deletions and insertions in various genes, single-letter changes in DNA (called SNPs), and genetic variations in regions between genes, the release said.

The virus's ability to cause disease was likely enhanced as they found a large number of genetic variations in viral genes critical for binding to host cells, evading immune response, and replicating efficiently

"Cattle developed more severe symptoms in areas where we found highly diverse strains. This suggests that the genetic variations could elevate virulence," said Kumar.

Additionally, Tatu's research group conducted similar studies on COVID-19 during the pandemic, and more recently on the rabies virus.

"The genomic data will prove invaluable for vaccine development by revealing molecular hotspots and genetic variations to target. This is a first for characterising the genomic landscape of LSDV during India's outbreak on a national scale," noted Tatu.

Such insights can pave the way for improved diagnostics, vaccines and interventions to combat emerging infectious diseases that threaten livestock and livelihoods.