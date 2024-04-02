SGBS Unnati Foundation completes skilling for 1 lakh youth in 12 states

Bengaluru-based SGBS Unnati Foundation (SUF), a not-for-profit organisation, that provides vocational training and social transformation training for students from underprivileged backgrounds, has reached a milestone by training one lakh youth across 12 states in this fiscal year 2023-24, stated a press note from the not-for-profit organisation.

Unnati’s training programme is primarily focused on rural areas and it has more than 50% women in the programme. The majority of the youth trained are from the final year of graduation in government colleges. The programme is currently executed by establishing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with state governments of:

- Karnataka

- Andhra Pradesh

- Madhya Pradesh

- Uttar Pradesh

- Tamil Nadu

- Kerala

- Arunachal Pradesh

- Nagaland

- Delhi

- Maharashtra

- Telangana

- West Bengal

Commenting on this milestone, Ramesh Swamy, Director, SGBS Unnati Foundation, said, “This year has been very special for Unnati as we became the first NGO to be listed on the Social Stock Exchange. In this fiscal year alone, we have achieved the significant milestone of training 1,00,000 youth. The speciality of this 1 lakh has been the classroom model where the ChangeMakers (trainers) have actually touched the lives of these youth. This achievement marks a significant step forward in empowering individuals from marginalised communities, providing them with the skills and confidence needed to secure gainful employment and stand tall in society.”

Unnati’s UNXT programme offers a comprehensive approach to youth empowerment with a specific focus on skills development. The programme consists of 165 hours in classroom training, with 90 hours dedicated to classroom learning, covering essential subjects such as Values, English Communication, and Life Skills.

Additionally, participants engage in over 75 hours of self-directed learning through a mobile app, encouraging a habit of lifelong learning. Conducted in small batches of 35-40 students, each session lasts three hours and runs throughout the year, outside regular college hours, within government college premises, and is offered free of charge.