JNU student alleged sexual harassment; administration orders inquiry

A student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) claimed she was sexually harassed on the campus by a few students late Saturday night, March 30, officials said, stated a report by ANI.

The university administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the official said Monday, April 1.

Sudhir Kumar, the Chief Proctor, told ANI that the proctor's office received a complaint from a student on the afternoon of March 31 regarding an incident that occurred around 1-2 am on Sunday night, April 1.

Kumar mentioned that the university authorities have summoned the students suspected of being involved in the incident.

"A three-member committee is actively addressing the matter and will take appropriate action. We have contacted the Dean of Students to ensure the complainant receives the necessary care and support for her safety," he added.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) accused that people associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were responsible for the incident.

In a statement, the JNUSU said, "It has come to our attention that on the intervening night of March 30-31, around 2 am, four people affiliated with the ABVP were found harassing female students at Ring Road in the presence of JNU security guards. They were found harassing and using derogatory remarks directed at the students. JNUSU strongly condemns this act of sexual harassment."

The union further stated, "It was further noted that when the survivor went on to complain, the security took her ID card... We would like to state that JNUSU will not tolerate any attempts at normalising such acts, or any attempts at shielding the perpetrators. The students of JNU must unite against such normalisation of sexual harassment and the lax attitude of the administration and security in dealing with such grave cases."

ANI reached out to the ABVP but received no response on the allegations.