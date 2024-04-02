Eighteen-year-old student pretends to die by suicide; loses life

An 18-year-old student from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, accidentally lost his life pretending to die by suicide by hanging during a video call with a friend, informed the police. This was supposed to be an April Fool's Day prank which turned into a tragedy, stated a PTI copy.

The student was identified as Abhishek Raghuvanshi and the incident took place at the victim's residence on Monday, April 1, said an official

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Dandotia, while giving details, mentioned that the boy was standing and accidentally slipped and started hanging in the air.

He said, "Raghuvanshi made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck in order to fool him by faking his suicide. But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death."

It may be noted that Raghuvanshi was the son of the driver of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

The site of the incident has been sealed and a post-mortem of the student is being conducted, Dandotia added. According to the official, Raghuvanshi's death is being investigated from all angles.