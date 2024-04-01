TN: No funds to print question papers for Classes VI to VIII; aided schools in a fix

The School Education Department has not allocated funds to print question papers for students between Classes VI to VIII to government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu. However, it has provided printers and funds only for government schools, headmasters of government-aided schools said, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

According to the headmasters, the Elementary Education Director released Rs 2.4 crore for printing question papers for students from Classes I to V, for which the Ennum Ezhuthum programme is being implemented for both government and aided schools. The respective district officials were asked to distribute the question papers to the schools.

However, government-aided schools have been left out in the distribution of funds for the question papers for Classes VI to VIII.

"The department had earlier distributed printers to government schools alone. Since government schools were asked to take the printouts by themselves with funds distributed for these classes, the government-aided schools did not get the funds. The headmasters and teachers have to download the question papers the previous day and are sharing the cost of the printouts," said a government-aided school’s headmaster from Dindigul.

This is the first time that the department is providing funds for the printing of question papers.

"Earlier, headmasters of government and aided schools were bearing the cost of the printouts. It takes at least Rs 20-30 per student for these printouts. We request that the department treat both schools equally, and ensure that all new schemes are extended to the government-aided schools as well," said K Kamaraj, Headmaster of a middle school in Dharmapuri and General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers' Federation.

As an interim measure, the department should ask district officials to distribute the question papers for Classes VI to VIII as well, he added.

The examinations for Classes I to VIII are scheduled to be held from April 2 to 12.