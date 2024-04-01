NCVET notifies guidelines for Training of Assessors programme

The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) has come up with guidelines for the training of assessors and notified the same. This concerns strengthening vocational training along with the skill ecosystem stated a report by PTI.

The notified guidelines aim to create a standardised format and provide a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to address the issues of inadequately trained assessors in the skill ecosystem, said the NCVET.

This training will be beneficial for professionals and industry experts as it is a specialised training programme for assessors. It will further have advantages for industry experts who may work as assessors in the vocational skills sector to carry out competency-based assessments of students for a given course or job role, aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

The guidelines also mentioned the eligibility criteria along with the minimum qualifications required for the assessors

In addition to this, the expected training requirements, in terms of processes, knowledge, testing and handling skills of students or learners, are also specified.

A statement by NCVET read, "The purpose of these guidelines is to create a robust standardised and scalable model and provide the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to address the concern of inadequately trained assessors in the skill ecosystem."

It may be noted that an assessor plays a crucial role in the entire process of skills assessments and ensures that trainees meet the occupational standards required to achieve their qualifications.

The NCVET comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.