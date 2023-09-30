As her name suggests, Aparajitha won the General Secretary elections of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections in 2023 and became an unconquerable woman. The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2023 were conducted on September 22 and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) witnessed a thumping majority by winning three posts, namely, President, Secretary and Joint Secretary while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the Vice-President post.



To recall, the last DUSU elections were held in 2019 and ABVP had secured three out of four posts. Although the DUSU elections have always been a direct contest between the ABVP and the NSUI, speaking to EdexLive, the General Secretary shares how she could win the General Secretary post with a thumping margin of 13,000 votes.



What led to your victory?

I won the General Secretary post by a margin of 13,000 votes. I would give this credit for the win to ABVP as it is active 24/7 on campuses working together with students, identifying their problems and working for them.



Any details about your manifesto...

ABVP's manifesto was not only made by its team as we met each and every student. Additionally, through Mission Swabhiman, 50,000 women students were consulted. With this, our 20-point manifesto was made.



Give us a few details about the separate women's manifesto. And which women-centric issues will be taken up?

Our women's manifesto includes:

- More women hostels to be made

- Earlier installed sanitary napkin machines should be refilled and repaired if it was damaged during the COVID-19

- Self-defence training for women in all colleges

- Women NCC coaches



Lastly, thanking everyone and Delhi University students who helped her win by such a margin, Aparajitha said, "This win is not just mine, rather it is yours as well. I promise that I will stand for you and if you are in any problem, it means I am in that too. Therefore, for every problem of yours, I will have a solution."