The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), the multi-disciplinary Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, has taken a big jump in the Times Higher Education (THE) world rankings for 2024 to be placed in the 801-1000 bracket.

SOA was placed in the 1001-1200 range by THE in its 2023 rankings having made continuous progress from the 1201 plus bracket it was placed in the previous year.

The ranking was generated from a set of five broad indicators which represented key areas in higher education excellence. The parameters were Teaching (the learning environment), Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry and International Outlook (international staff, students and research collaborations).

SOA was ranked 15th in the university category in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking in 2023 while the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, its faculty of medical sciences, and the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), its faculty of engineering, were placed 16th and 27th nationally, respectively. The SOA National Institute of Law (SNIL), faculty of legal studies and Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS), faculty of dental sciences of the university, were ranked eighth and ninth respectively by NIRF while the Institute of Business and Computer Studies, faculty of management sciences, was placed 57th.

In the prestigious QS World Rankings for 2023, SOA was placed in the 1001 -1200 bracket.