Despite numerous representations sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by the students for the commencement of JNU Student Union (JNUSU) elections, the university is yet to respond on the matter.



The JNUSU submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor’s office on September 26 apprising her of the resolutions passed in the University General Body Meeting and demanding her to notify the commencement of the election process.



In the memorandum submitted to the JNU VC office on September 26, the existing union demanded that since the academic session 2023-24 is well underway, the elections should be held as per the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations in conjunction with the Supreme Court’s order of 2011.



In a statement shared by the JNUSU, the student union said, “Despite two days since the submission of the letter, the JNUSU has not received any response regarding the appointment for discussion as well. Just like her predecessor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the current Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit also has been continuously trying to undermine the democratic functioning of the university. We also should remember how on 13th September the DoS refused to meet the All Organization delegation and in place had a closed door meeting with the ABVP and brought out a circular that indefinitely delayed elections.”



The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections have not been held for over three years since 2019-20 while Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, which weren't held for four years, concluded recently.



Anagha Pradeep, JNUSU Councillor, told EdexLive that the union is planning to stage a protest against the inaction of the JNU administration.



“Even after we submitted the memorandum, we have not received any response from the administration. The VC has not even met us in person yet. Based on their response, we will be planning our future course of action or a protest at the university,” Pradeep added.