The Dharmashastra National Law University, located in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, has responded to a longstanding demand from students by introducing a menstrual leave privilege. This initiative comes into effect in the ongoing five-month semester, which commenced last month, as confirmed by an official statement released on Friday, September 28.

The in-charge Vice Chancellor, Dr Shailesh N Hadli, told PTI that the motivation for this decision resulted from repeated demands, including those from the Student Bar Association, dating back to last year.

"In the wake of it, we, including our Students Welfare Dean, decided to give the (menstrual) leave from this semester. These offs will be part of six leaves given to students to take part in cultural and other important events each semester. Female students can avail of these leaves," he said.

This move is part of the university's efforts to enhance the overall well-being of its student body at large, Dr Hadli said.

Interestingly, it's worth noting that in February of this year, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) seeking a mandate for all states to establish rules regarding menstrual pain leave for both female students and working women. The court reasoned that this matter falls within the purview of government policy.