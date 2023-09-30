The accused was charged after the parents and relatives of his victim filed a police complaint, but he absconded and disappeared

A 41-year-old physical education teacher, who went absconding six months ago after being charged in a POCSO case for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in class was apprehended by Chennai city police on Thursday, September 28. The accused was put behind bars after being apprehended from his hiding place in the Cuddalore district following an investigation.

At a private school close to Washermenpet, C Ilayaraja taught physical education, according to the police. Ilayaraja allegedly sexually assaulted an LKG student on March 2 during class. The New Indian Express reports that when the girl returned home that evening, she informed her parents about what had happened.

When her parents contacted the school's administration, they promised to look into the matter and get back to them. Ilayaraja was confronted at the school by the parents, along with family members, when they did not receive a call even after hours. A fight broke out after an argument, and Ilayaraja suffered minor injuries. He was admitted to a nearby private hospital.

The same day, the girl's parents filed a police report, and Ilayaraja was charged with violating the POCSO Act. Ilayaraja, however, escaped from the hospital and disappeared. He was taken into custody on Thursday after the police searched his hiding place in Veppur.