No glorification of toppers, confidentiality of routine tests, no rank-based segregation of students in special batches, and easy exit and reimbursement within 120 days — these are some of the recommendations given by the Rajasthan government in their Coaching Institute Guidelines.

The nine-page guidelines were issued just days after the state government formed a 15-member committee led by Education Secretary Bhawani Singh Detha to investigate the matter following reports of the record number of student suicides in Kota, reports PTI.

The guidelines, developed in cooperation with coaching institutes and other stakeholders, prohibit institutes from encouraging students in Classes lower than Class IX to enroll in coaching institutes to prepare for medical and engineering entrance tests.

"Coaching institutes should not encourage students below Class 9 to take admission. They should be given admission after screening tests and counselling to assess their interest. If any registered student below Class 9 wants to leave, the institute should provide them with a full refund in 120 days," the guidelines state.

What else?

Other proposals for institutes to relieve mental stress on students include facial recognition to avoid faking attendance, mandated weekly holidays, not holding exams the day following a holiday, and a code of behaviour for teachers and dormitories.

District collectors have been tasked with informing all stakeholders in their respective districts about the guidelines and ensuring that they are followed.

This year has witnessed the most student suicides — 23 so far — with two taking their own lives within a few hours of each other on August 27.

Official numbers show that 23 students have committed suicide in Kota this year, the most for the country's coaching hub. The figure was 15 last year.

According to the instructions, coaching institutes that violate the code of conduct will face strict legal action.

The regulations also call for the establishment of a monitoring cell for the institutes in Kota and Sikar. The cell would have access to data on all students enrolled in coaching establishments via a specialised portal built soon by the state government.

If students and parents experience any hardship or uneasiness, the guidelines provide for an "easy exit and refund policy" within 120 days.

The guidelines also instruct institutes to choose batches alphabetically rather than by student rank, and not to shuffle and separate students in the midst of the course based on performance in weekly exams.

The guidelines also encourage coaching institutes not to publicise the outcomes of routine tests and to counsel students personally while keeping their mark sheets confidential.

Furthermore, the standards forbid coaching institutes from glorifying toppers.

The Rajasthan Government proposed a Bill in 2022 to restrict institutes from glorifying toppers' success, but it was tabled in the Legislative Assembly.

The new guidelines also require teachers, institute managers, other employees, and wardens of hostels and paying guest accommodations to receive gatekeeper training in order to assess students' behaviour changes and take preventive steps.

"A trilateral memorandum of understanding will be signed with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), the state government and the people who daily communicate with the students such as coaching institutes and the hostel management for such training," the guidelines say.

The institutes have also been instructed to employ a sufficient number of professional psychiatrists and counsellors who will be "recruited by NIMHANS or any psychology expert from a government medical college" to maintain a frequent check on the students' psychological health.

Students will also need to be counselled on a regular basis. The first counselling session should take place 45 days following admission, followed by the second 90 days later and the third 120 days later. The guidelines state that vulnerable students identified during the counselling sessions should be offered voluntary career counselling.

What do numbers say?

Every year, over 2.5 lakh students go to Kota to prepare for competitive tests such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical school admission.

With the unprecedented increase in the number of suicides, the administration has taken a number of measures, including the installation of an anti-hanging device in fans and directing coaching institutes not to conduct any exams for two months.

The Kota Hostel Association has been encouraging the installation of anti-hanging devices since 2017, and the District Administration has finally enforced it this year.

The device employs a spring mechanism: If an object weighing more than 20 kilograms is hanged from the fan, the spring attached to it expands, rendering suicide impossible. Simultaneously, a siren rings.