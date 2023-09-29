Students of the Mahatma Gandhi University have been eagerly waiting to receive their degree certificates and Gold medals through the hands of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The university started in 2010 in Nalgonda District Centre during former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s rule. However, since 12 years of its establishment, the university conducted only two convocations, the first on July 5 2017, and the second on October 20, 2018.

Since 2019, no convocation has been held by the university. The authorities say that after the state government approved the university’s letter to conduct a convocation, the same letter was sent to the Governor to invite her to attend the convocation. But no response was received from the Raj Bhavan.

Students suspect that the differences between the Governor and the State government is stopping her from participating in the convocation. In the academic year 2020-21, about 81 students won gold medals from the university in various subjects.

A student who won a gold medal in a subject told The New Indian Express, “I have been eagerly waiting to receive the medal from the hands of the Governor for two years.” The students said that they would be happy to receive the medal from the Governor instead of with anyone else.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the authorities said, “We have sent the letter to the governor to attend the convocation. But we haven’t received any reply from the Raj Bhavan. We hope that the convocation will be held soon.”