Due to alleged technical glitches, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 exam was delayed by over two hours across several exam centres in India.

Several candidates and parents took to social media platforms today, Friday, September 29, reporting this delay in the examination. Several medical associations like the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) and Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) have also confirmed that they received complaints from NEET SS candidates regarding the issue.

The NEET-SS 2023 exam has been scheduled over two days, September 29 (today) and 30 (tomorrow), for admission into various super speciality courses. While the morning shift starts at 9 am and goes on till 11.30 am, the second shift of the exam is conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm in the afternoon.

However, candidates from several parts of India reported that the exam did not start until 11 am in the morning due to alleged ‘technical issues’.

While we are still in the process of confirming whether it was a nationwide occurrence, here are accounts of two doctors who appeared for the NEET SS exam today.

Students share ordeal

Dr Nila, who appeared for the entrance examination for admission into super speciality courses today, Friday, said that she travelled for over 200 km from her hometown to the exam centre.

“It took almost four hours to reach the examination centre, which was 200 km from my hometown. The candidates were to report to the exam hall before 8.30 am. After that, due to the mismanagement, my parents, who have diabetes, had to wait outside the examination hall for over six hours,” she shared.

The candidates complained that parents and family members accompanying the candidates had to wait for hours with no proper facilities like drinking water, food or restrooms, available outside the exam halls.

Dr M Keerthy Varman, President, Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association, also appeared for the exam today, Friday.

“Many parents had to wait for hours on end. The gates were closed at 8.30 am and the candidates were not notified about when the exam would start. The exam authorities should have seen to this prior to the exam and arranged accordingly. The situation was very pathetic for both students and parents. We were told that there was a server issue which led to the delay,” Dr Varman told EdexLive.

There hasn’t been any official notice by the National Board of Examination regarding what caused the delay.

It may be recalled that earlier, the NEET SS 2023 was postponed from the first week of September due to the G20 summit happening in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.