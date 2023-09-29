The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 which is being conducted today, Friday, September 29 was reportedly delayed by over two hours across exam centres in India.

This was also confirmed by Dr M Keerthy Varman, President, Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA). While speaking to EdexLive, Dr Varman said, “The NEET Super Speciality exam was delayed for two to three hours all over India. The reason has not been identified yet. The exam was supposed to start at 9 am and all the candidates had reported to their exam centres before 8.30 am itself. However, at a few exam centres, the team arrived only after 11.30 pm.”

The NEET-SS 2023 exam has been scheduled on two days, September 29 and 30, for admission into various super speciality courses. While the morning shift starts at 9 am and goes on till 11.30 am, the second shift of the exam is conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm in the afternoon.

However, on Friday, several candidates and parents from across the country reported delays in the morning shift of the NEET SS exam due to alleged ‘technical glitches’. Some candidates took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report the issue.

Here are a few reactions from NEET SS 2023 candidates:

@DrMGHeghde: 2 hours of delay due to technical glitch before starting the #NEETSS exam today. Very poor management by TCS and NBE! Total chaos

@dswainbsnl: @mansukhmandviya Sir, today’s NEET SS exam for surgery group was delayed due to some technical issues at Bhubaneswar centre. For the second session the delayed message is not communicated to the students and as a result, all are facing difficulties at the front of the examination centre. This is due to the casual attitudes of the centre in charge of Bhubaneswar NBE. Suitable action may be taken in this regard.

@DrHirenJobanpu1: Today my son appeared for the NEET SS examination at Ahmedabad. Here the Center said that due to server problems, exams will start at 11:00 am instead of 9:00 am. Sir in this digital era that is really ridiculous. You must prepare for the same. Take strict action.

@the_Curador: For a moment I thought instead of saving the NEET SS question paper, they have accidentally deleted a copy of it… Fun and chaos

1hr 50 mins delay in Chennai centre. How about your centre guys?

Earlier, the NEET SS 2023 exam was scheduled to be held in the first week of September. However, it was postponed due to the G20 summit happening in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.