Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay staged a symbolic protest yesterday, Thursday, September 28, against the hostel administration’s decision to reserve six tables at the hostel mess for ‘vegetarian food only’.

To show their disapproval of the institute’s ‘casteist and unconstitutional policy, a group of students decided to take non-vegetarian food and eat at the tables reserved by the hostel mess for vegetarians.

While it is uncertain who called for the protest, several students residing in hostels no. 12, 13, and 14 of IIT Bombay joined in and so did members of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student group at IIT Bombay.

“A few selected groups of people are lobbying for policies based on the concept of purity and contamination, on a sense of disgust for the food we eat. That is why a group of students decided to protest against this and show disobedience against the policy. The institute is not just reserving tables for vegetarian students, they are demarcating a public space, segregating on the basis of food choices,” said a member of APPSC, IIT Bombay, on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, September 27, students at IIT Bombay received an email, allegedly from the mess council, informing them that six tables would be reserved for vegetarian food only to make the dining experience comfortable for everyone. The email even added that necessary disciplinary action will be taken against the students who do not comply with the mess policy.

Allegations of food segregation and discrimination at IIT Bombay have been grabbing headlines for a few months now.

It started in July when posters saying “Vegetarians only are allowed to sit here” were put up in certain areas of the campus. Upon facing backlash, the institute clarified that the posters were completely unofficial.

Now since the email was received by the students, the uproar has resurfaced. The institute is yet to give an official response on the matter.

EdexLive has reached out to IIT Bombay for a comment on the ongoing issue, the copy will be updated once we receive a response.