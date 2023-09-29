T Harish Rao, Finance and Health Minister, Government of Telangana, laid the foundation stone for the Government Medical College in the Mulugu district headquarters, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

While addressing a public meeting at Narsampet after laying the foundation stone for the Government Medical College, Harish Rao shared that in the past, students used to opt for medical education abroad to pursue their MBBS studies. But since 29 medical colleges were set up in the state for the students since Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came to power, Telangana has become the Health Hub, he proclaimed.

Every district has got one medical college in the span of nine years of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Harish Rao shared.

After laying the foundation stone for a government medical college in the Mulugu district headquarters he reached Narsampet and laid the foundation stone for another medical college there. He said that within one year, the government medical college will be functional.



Virtual inauguration by KCR

It may be recalled that on September 15, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation of nine new medical colleges across the state via a virtual conference.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR, said the number of medical seats has increased from 2,850 (2014) to 8,516 now.