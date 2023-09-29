Police is looking into the matter | (Pic: EdexLive)

A Class IX student from the BC Gurukul School in Atmakur (S) mandal headquarters killed himself on Thursday, September 28, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The victim has been identified as A Rakesh, aged 13, hailing from Mukundapuram village of Nidamanoor mandal of Nalgonda district. His body was found hanging from an iron shed in front of the school's washroom. The exact reasons behind Rakesh's decision to take his own life are yet to be determined.

The Atmakur (S) police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Another student suicide

Just yesterday, September 28, another student suicide was reported in Kota, that of 20-year-old student, Mohammad Tanveer, who hanged himself in his dorm. The body of the deceased has been taken into custody and will be subjected to a post-mortem examination.

This makes it the 26th student suicide in a Kota coaching centre.

Though the Kota administration has been trying hide to curb student suicide rates by organising festivals, ensuring day offs, springs in ceiling fans, cancelling Saturday examinations and more, student suicide rates continue to rise.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666